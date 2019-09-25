Posting a time of 20:12 over the weekend, Buffalo Gap senior Annika Fisher earned first place in the Augusta County Cross Country Invitational.

Burger King Student Athlete of the Week - Annika Fisher, Buffalo Gap High School

"When she runs, she runs with a purpose," Buffalo Gap girls varsity cross country head coach Amelia Coltraine said. "She goes after somebody, she takes em down and she goes to the next person. She's just really a go getter."

Fisher is a leader on the team and in Buffalo Gap's student council.

"Wherever she is she's a leader, whether it's in the classroom, whether it's sports," history teacher and student council advisor Liz Click said. "She just sets a really great example for motivation, determination and a strong work ethic."

Fisher currently has a 4.56 GPA. She is undecided on her career and future major, but has an interest in architecture and hopes to continue running in college.

You can view Fisher's full story in the video above.

