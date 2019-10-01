Bye week comes at good & bad time for Eagles

The Bridgewater College football team has a bye this Saturday.

The team is split on the timing of the bye week. Bridgewater, like most teams, is looking forward to some extra rest but also wants to keep momentum going from a fast start.

"Certainly with the momentum we have, there's a part of you that makes you want to play on Wednesday," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. "But by the same token, we are really razor thin at a few positions."

The Eagles are 4-0 for the first time since the 2014 season. Bridgewater has non-conference wins over Gettysburg & Stevenson to go along with ODAC victories over Shenandoah and Southern Virginia.

"We just gotta stay focused this week," said junior running back Demetreus Jalepes. "Keep getting better, fix little details and make sure we don't lose this momentum going into Hampden-Sydney."

The Eagles return to action October 12 with a road game at Hampden-Sydney. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.