Byington, Dukes land D1 transfer

The James Madison men's basketball team picked up a transfer Monday afternoon.

Rashawn Fredericks announced he's joining the Dukes with a post on Twitter. He's a 6'5" guard from the Virgin Islands.

Fredericks spent last season on UAB's roster but was forced to sit out after transferring from Cincinnati. He appeared in 35 games for the Bearcats during the 2018-2019 season when he averaged 2.1 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Prior to his time at Cincinnati, Fredericks was a standout at the junior college level for Motlow State Community College in Tennessee. He was an NJCAA First Team All-American when he averaged 17.7 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per contest during the 2017-2018 season.