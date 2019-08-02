CAA Football Preview: New Hampshire

The New Hampshire football team is looking to bounce back in 2019 after having its 14-year streak of playoff appearances snapped in 2018.

The Wildcats posted a 4-7 overall record in 2018 but one of New Hampshire's wins came against JMU when the Dukes lost on the road, 35-24, on November 3.

New Hampshire has been picked 7th in the 2019 CAA Preseason Poll. The Wildcats must replace star quarterback Trevor Knight but UNH is considered to be a potential playoff contender this season with nine starters returning on offense and seven back on defense.

James Madison hosts New Hampshire Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.