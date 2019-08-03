CAA Football Preview: Rhode Island

Rhode Island could be on the rise in the CAA after posting its first winning record since 2002 last year.

Last year, the Rams finished the season 6-5. They visited JMU on November 10 and lost to the Dukes 48-31.

Rhode Island will have to replace star quarterback Jajuan Lawson who graduated from the program after last season, but they do still have firepower on offense. They return senior wide receiver Aaron Parker, one of the most explosive players in the conference.

The Rams are picked to finish 8th in the CAA, they will host JMU on November 23 for both teams' final regular season game. That match up could have postseason implications.