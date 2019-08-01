CAA Football Preview: Richmond

Richmond football is looking to bounce back in 2019 after a disappointing 2018 season.

The Richmond Spiders have been picked to finish 10th in the CAA Preseason Poll.

The Spiders went 4-7 overall last fall and missed out on the postseason in head coach Russ Huesman's second season leading the program. Richmond struggled with protecting the football last season. The Spiders committed 27 turnovers, the most of any team in the Colonial Athletic Association.

James Madison hosts the Spiders on Saturday, November 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.