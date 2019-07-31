CAA Football Preview: Stony Brook

Stony Brook is looking to make its third consecutive appearance in the FCS Playoffs in 2019. The Seawolves earned postseason berths in 2017 and 2018.

Stony Brook is led by head coach Chuck Priore, who is entering his 14th season with program. He owns an 84-66 overall record at the school.

The Seawolves return just three starters on the offensive side of the ball, all of them on the offensive line. However, eight starters return on defense led by senior defensive lineman Sam Kamara.

Stony Brook was picked to finish sixth in the CAA Preseason Poll, announced at last week's media day.

James Madison travels to play the Seawolves on Saturday, October 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.