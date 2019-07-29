CAA Football Preview: Towson

Towson has been picked to finish second in the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Poll. The Tigers return 15 total starters (six offense, seven defense) from a team that went 7-5 overall and played in the FCS Playoffs in 2018.

Towson is led by redshirt senior quarterback Tom Flacco, who was voted as the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Flacco, who is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 when he threw for 3,251 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding a team-high 742 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground.

Head coach Rob Ambrose is entering his 11th season leading Towson's program. He has a 59-59 overall record with the Tigers.

James Madison hosts Towson Saturday, October 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.