CAA Football Preview: William & Mary

William & Mary begins a new era in 2019 as Mike London takes over as head coach of the Tribe.

London was hired as William & Mary's next head coach in November of 2018. He replaces Jimmye Laycock who led the Tribe for 39 seasons.

London joins W&M after most recently serving as head coach at Howard University. He previously coached in the Colonial Athletic Association at Richmond, leading the Spiders to a national title in 2008. London also served as the head coach at UVA from 2010-2015.

"I am willing to embrace the profile student-athlete that we need," said London. "I know you can win in this conference. It is indicative of the national champions that are in the this conference."

As a program, William & Mary is looking to bounce back from a 4-6 overall record in 2018. The Tribe returns seven starters on offense and eight starters on defense.

James Madison travels to play William & Mary on October 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.