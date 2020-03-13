CAA cancels all competition for winter and spring sports seasons

Following extensive discussions with the conference’s institutional administrators, in light of new developments and in an attempt to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus, the Colonial Athletic Association has decided to cancel all conference and non-conference competitions for the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons.

The CAA has also indefinitely suspended all in-person, on- and off-campus recruiting.

The CAA will continue to monitor what is a very complex and fluid situation, and will communicate any additional and pertinent information at a later date.

The top priority of the conference will always be the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.