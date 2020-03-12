CAA suspends all spring sports until further notice amid pandemic

As sports leagues and conferences across the country continue to announce cancellations on Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) has made the call to suspend all spring sports until further notice.

The CAA made the decision to cancel the remainder of 2020 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship, effective immediately, as well.

"The decision was made after discussions with the conference’s administrative personnel," the CAA said in a statement. "Our top priority remains the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans."

The decision essentially means that all sports at James Madison University are suspended for the near future.

The JMU women's basketball team was scheduled to play Thursday evening at 5 p.m. in the championship.

It comes just a day after the CAA previously announced that they would limit attendance at the basketball championship to essential personnel and student-athlete guests. But as more and more leagues have made similar calls, the CAA did as well.

In addition, the Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

The Big Ten Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference also announced the remainder of their tournament is cancelled, effective immediately.

The American Athletic Conference announced their decision to cancel the 2020 Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship. The championship was to take place March 12 to March 15 in Dallas.

The Sunbelt Conference announced their Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be closed to spectators. Only athletes, coaches, essential staff, family members and media will be allowed.

The NBA has suspended all games after two members of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

The VHSL has announced that only direct family members and essential staff will be in the stands for the VHSL Basketball Tournament this weekend.