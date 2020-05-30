CJ Haskins is the 2020 WHSV student athlete of the year

CJ Haskins of Turner Ashby high school, is the 2019-20 Mountain Valley Burger King Student Athlete of the Year. WHSV announced Haskins as the winner during Thursday night's student athlete of the week end of the year special.

At Turner Ashby, Haskins was a three-sport a three sport athlete, as a member of the football, baseball and wrestling teams.

In his first season as the Knights' starting quarterback, Haskins led Turner Ashby to a huge turnaround and a playoff appearance.

Next year, Haskins will attend Ohio State University, where he'll study biochemistry on a pre-med track. Haskins' goal is to become a surgeon.

As winner of student athlete of the year, he will receive a scholarship from WHSV and Mountain Valley Burger King.

Katie Scott of Pendleton County high school, was the winner of this year's community service award.

