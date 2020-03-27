COVID-19 ends Gordon's spectacular senior season

Kate Gordon was leading the country in batting average when the 2020 JMU softball season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Gordon, an outfielder from Page County, was batting an astounding .557 when all spring sports at James Madison University were shut down due to coronavirus. The top highlight of the short season came in JMU's home opener against UConn when Gordon broke the Dukes' all-time home run record with her 47th career blast. Through 19 games in 2020, Gordon had 10 home runs and 21 RBI.

Gordon and the Dukes seemed poised to compete for a CAA title and perhaps make a deep postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. But it all came to a half when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of sporting events all over the country and world.

"Every day we are telling each other to stay positive and we can get through this and we are going to be back on the field together," said Gordon. "In a few weeks we are going to have a Zoom (remote video meeting) and talk to each other so we can see ourselves and the coaches face-to-face, which will be good to work through this."

The NCAA is exploring eligibility relief for spring student-athletes who had their season cancelled. Gordon could potentially return to the Dukes next season but could not yet officially comment until more details are released by the NCAA. A decision from the organization is expected early next week.