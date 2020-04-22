COVID-19 impacts NFL hopes of Bridgewater football players

COVID-19 has impacted the NFL hopes of two Bridgewater College football players.

After standout senior seasons with the Eagles, linebackers Re'Shaun Myers and Gary Ramey Jr. were set to take part in Pro Day at James Madison University where they would've have the chance to workout in front of NFL scouts. However, the event was canceled in response to coronavirus.

"We knew a few teams were interested and those teams got us invited to the JMU Pro Day," said Ramey. "So it was going to be an awesome experience to get in front of those teams as well as countless others who were there for all the great players at James Madison, so...it was really unfortunate."

Ramey earned First Team All-ODAC honors in 2019 when he recorded 82 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Myers was named the ODAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned multiple All-American honors after he registered 98 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three forced fumbles.

"The one thing that nobody will ever take away from them is they were great players for Bridgewater," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. "They made us better with their effort and their energy and what they did here."

Despite losing a chance to show their skills at Pro Day, the Myers and Ramey Jr. have game film from the last few seasons that NFL franchises can view. They can still find their way on to an pro team as a free agent, whether that's in the NFL, CFL, or arena football.

"We are overlooked anyway," said Ramey. "We are small school guys so the film doesn't lie. I always like to say that, the film doesn't lie."