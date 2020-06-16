Carico named Harrisonburg football head coach

Josh Carico has been named head coach of the Harrisonburg High School football program.

Carico has been a part of the HHS football program for the last eight years as an assistant coach. He served as Harrisonburg's interim head coach during the Blue Streaks' first-round playoff loss to William Fleming at the end of the 2019 season. He replaced former HHS head coach Chris Thurman.

Carico graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 2001 and played football at Bridgewater College. He was approved for the head coaching position at Harrisonburg during the HCPS School Board meeting Tuesday night.