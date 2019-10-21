Carter, Amos earn CAA weekly honors

Following big performances in JMU’s road win at William & Mary, redshirt senior defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter and redshirt junior safety D’Angelo Amos earned Colonial Athletic Association weekly honors, as Carter is CAA Defensive Player of the Week, and Amos is the Special Teams Player of the Week.

It is Carter’s first career weekly accolade and the fourth for Amos, who was twice honored in 2018 and once in 2017.

Carter tied a career-high with 10 tackles and set a new career mark with 6.0 tackles for loss (-31 yards) in JMU’s 38-10 triumph at William & Mary. The 6.0 TFL’s are tied for the most by any FCS or FBS player this season and were part of 15.0 TFL’s by the JMU defense, which was its most in a game since 2006. The Dukes held W&M to just 194 total yards. Carter ranks second nationally with 15.5 TFL’s for the season.

Amos returned five punts for 125 yards (25.0 ypr) in the win at W&M. He had three punt returns over 20 yards, including a 49-yarder in the first quarter that set up the Dukes’ first touchdown. The 125 punt return yards are the fourth-most by any player in FCS this season and 54 more than any player in the CAA. He also added five tackles and an interception defensively.

#2 JMU returns home this Saturday, Oct. 26 to host #18 Towson for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field and will be televised on MASN and SNY while being streamed for free on MadiZONE.