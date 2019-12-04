Carter chosen to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

James Madison redshirt senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which takes place on Jan. 18, 2020, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

A Buck Buchanan Award finalist, Carter is one of the nation’s top pass rushers. He leads the Colonial Athletic Association and ranks third nationally with 22.5 tackles for loss, while also registering 9.5 sacks, which is 16th in the FCS. Carter has tallied 53 total tackles while also adding 10 quarterback hurries.

During conference play, he recorded 16.5 TFL and 8.5 sacks. Through 12 games this season, Carter has produced at least 2.0 tackles for loss in seven games, including a career-high 6.0 at William & Mary.

Carter becomes JMU’s third student-athlete to compete in the Collegiate Bowl, as both Stephon Robertson and Josh Wells were part of the event in 2013.

He’s also the 16th JMU player to compete in one of the nation’s major senior all-star games.

About the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Founded in 2012, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl gives prospective players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans. Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape.