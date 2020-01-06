Carter earns Consensus First Team All-American honors

James Madison defensive end Ron’Dell Carter earned the distinction of Consensus First Team All-American, as he was named to the 2019 Walter Camp All-America Team on Monday.

Carter also earned First Team status from the FCS ADA, AFCA, Associated Press, STATS and HERO Sports, marking the third straight season a JMU defender earned the honor. Jimmy Moreland was a Consensus All-American in 2018 and Andrew Ankrah in 2017.

The Baltimore, Md., native was voted Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and is a top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. He has tallied 25.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, ranking sixth nationally in TFL per game and 21st in sacks per contest.

Carter has produced 59 total tackles, to go with a forced fumble and 13 quarterback hurries. He has at least two tackles for loss in seven games and has at least one sack in nine games, including seven of the past nine outings.

He ranks tied for fourth in JMU single-season history in sacks and is ninth with 23 career sacks entering his final collegiate game this weekend.

Carter and the second-ranked Dukes head to Frisco, Texas for the NCAA Division I Championship Game on Saturday, Jan. 11 against top-ranked North Dakota State. Kickoff is set for noon (11 a.m. CT) on Saturday at Toyota Stadium and will be broadcasted nationally on ABC.