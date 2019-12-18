Carter earns spot on FCS ADA All-America Team

James Madison redshirt senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter earned one of 11 spots on the 2019 Division I FCS ADA All-America Team as the nation’s top defensive lineman, the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association announced on Wednesday.

Carter was voted Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and is a top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. He has tallied 25.0 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, which ranks second and tied for 10th nationally, respectively. Carter has produced 57 total tackles, to go with a forced fumble and 13 quarterback hurries. He has at least 2.0 TFL in seven games and has at least 1.0 sack in nine games, including seven of the past eight outings.

Now in its seventh year, the FCS ADA All-America Team recognizes the top student-athletes from FCS institutions at 11 different positions. The 2019 class includes student-athletes from 10 different institutions representing seven conferences.

It’s the third straight year JMU has been represented on the team, the second time in three seasons the Dukes have produced the nation’s top defensive lineman and the fourth season ever the program has been represented.

Former FCS ADA All-Americans from JMU include Stephon Robertson (2013), Andrew Ankrah (2017), Jimmy Moreland (2018) and D’Angelo Amos (2018.

From the 11 All-America Team honorees, the Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year will be announced on January 8, 2020, ahead of the national title game. Two seasons ago, Andrew Ankrah was named 2017 FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year.

2019 FCS ADA All-America Team

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Pete Guerriero, RB, Monmouth

Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

Dillon Radunz, OL, North Dakota State

Luis Aguilar, PK, Northern Arizona

Ron’Dell Carter, DL, James Madison

Dante Olson, LB, Montana

Kordell Jackson, DB, Austin Peay

Alex Pechin, P, Bucknell

Earnest Edwards, RS, Maine

2019 JMU All-Americans

Ron’Dell Carter – HERO Sports (1st), AP (1st), FCS ADA (1st)

Liam Fornadel – HERO Sports (1st), AP (2nd)

John Daka – HERO Sports (2nd), AP (2nd)

Dimitri Holloway – HERO Sports (2nd), AP (2nd)

Ben DiNucci – HERO Sports (2nd)

D’Angelo Amos - HERO Sports (2nd)

Ethan Ratke – HERO Sports (3rd), AP (3rd)

Adam Smith – HERO Sports (3rd), AP (3rd)

Percy Agyei-Obese – HERO Sports (3rd)

Mac Patrick – HERO Sports (3rd)