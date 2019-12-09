Carter named finalist for 2019 Bill Dudley Award

James Madison redshirt senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter has been named one of three finalists for the 2019 Bill Dudley Award, which recognizes the top Division I football player in the state of Virginia.

Carter is a STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award finalist and was voted Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year after ranking as one of the nation’s leaders in tackles for loss and sacks.

Through 13 starts, Carter leads the CAA and ranks third nationally with 24.0 tackles for loss while also ranking 15th in the FCS with 10.5 sacks. He has tallied 56 total tackles, to go with one forced fumble and 11 quarterback hurries.

The Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I Defensive Lineman of the Year has produced at least 2.0 tackles for loss in seven games, including a career-high 6.0 at William & Mary.

Other finalists for the Dudley Award include Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins and Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby.

JMU has been the recipient of five Dudley Award wins, with previous honorees including Bryan Schor (2016), Vad Lee (2014, 2015), Stephon Robertson (2013) and Rodney Landers (2008). The Dukes have now had 13 finalists for the state’s top award.

The 2019 winner will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Dudley & Lanier Awards Banquet in Richmond.