Central & Strasburg to meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Central and Strasburg will square off Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week four of the high school football season.

The two Shenandoah County rivals will meet this season as non-district opponents after Central moved out of the Bull Run District and into the Northwestern District.

Central is 2-1 overall while Strasburg is 2-0 on the season. Both teams are considered to be playoff contenders in 2019.

Tune to WHSV at 11:35 p.m. each Friday night throughout the high school football season to see WHSV EndZone, a 30-minute show featuring highlights and coverage of high school football in the Shenandoah Valley.