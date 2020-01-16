Central boys remain undefeated

The Central boys basketball team remains undefeated. The Falcons are off to an 11-0 start in the 2019-2020 season.

"It's pretty cool now that you think about it, we are 11-0," said senior point guard Dylan Hamrick. "Pretty special but we can't let it get to us. We just gotta keep on working every single day."

Hamrick, a transfer from Strasburg High School, is one of nine seniors on a team that's led by fourth-year head coach Jeff Whittle.

"These guys have been committed," said Whittle. "They are talented. So as a coaching staff, we are just trying to put them in the right spots and let them make some plays."

While a big senior class leads the way for Central, its a junior who may be the Falcons most talented player. 6'8" forward Dominic Strother is considered to be a potential Division I recruit and has already drawn interest from a few schools. Strother says the team's goal is make a deep run in the postseason.

"If we have our mindset on winning then we are just going to keep on winning," said Strother. "We got our mind set on states...we are trying to get a ring."

Central returns to action Friday night when the Falcons visit Brentsville for a Northwestern District contest.