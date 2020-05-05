Central star Strother to finish prep career in Connecticut

Central High School basketball standout Dominic Strother will finish his prep basketball career in Connecticut.

Bobbi Strother, Dominic's mother, told WHSV Tuesday afternoon that he will play his senior year at The Woodstock Academy in Woodstock, Connecticut. The plan is for Strother to spend a postgraduate year at the institution as well before attending college.

Strother has already drawn interest from a number of Division I programs and he says he's being recruited heavily by Rhode Island and George Washington. Strother had a breakout junior season in 2019-2020 when he earned VHSL Class 3 First Team All-State honors and was named Region 3B Player of the Year while helping the Falcons make a run to the state semifinals.