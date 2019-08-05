Charlottesville defeats Staunton to advance to VBL Championship Series

The Charlottesville Tom Sox defeated the Staunton Braves, 10-2, Monday evening to advance to the Valley Baseball League Championship Series.

Thomas Francisco homered and drove in three runs for the Tom Sox as Charlottesville built a 7-0 lead and cruised to victory.

Charlottesville advances to play Strasburg in the VBL Championship Series. Game one is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Strasburg.