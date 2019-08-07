Charlottesville sweeps Strasburg to win VBL Championship

The Charlottesville Tom Sox defeated the Strasburg Express, 4-1, Wednesday evening to sweep the Valley Baseball League Championship Series.

Charlottesville scored three runs over the first two innings to jump out to an early lead. Strasburg scored its only run of the game on an RBI single by Griffin Cheney in the top of the fourth.

The Tom Sox have now won two of the last three Valley Baseball League titles. Strasburg advanced to the VBL Championship Series after winning the North Division Regular Season title followed by playoff series wins over Winchester and Woodstock.