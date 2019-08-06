Charlottesville takes 1-0 series lead over Strasburg in VBL Championship

The Charlottesville Tom Sox defeated the Strasburg Express, 11-8, Tuesday evening in game one of the Valley Baseball League Championship Series. The teams are meeting in a best-of-three series to determine the league's champion.

Strasburg built a 7-2 lead after five innings thanks to home runs from Sonny Dicharia, Austin Garofalo, and Holden Fiedler.

Charlottesville responded with four runs in the sixth inning and five runs in the eighth inning to claim game one of the series. Strasburg committed three errors in the loss.

Game two is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch Tuesday in Charlottesville.