Chase Young says it would be an "honor" to play for his hometown Redskins

We are now less than a week away from this year's NFL draft.

The Washington Redskins have the second overall pick and are expected to take defensive end Chase Young from Ohio State. Young attended DC area football powerhouse Dematha.

"It would definitely be an honor to play at home, something that you can't really speak into existence I guess," Young said. "Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play for their hometown football team and if god, god willing, he give me the chance to do it, like any team I'd go to, I'm going to be the best player I can be. But it would definitely be a great experience, closer to home, it would definitely be real good."