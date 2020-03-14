Chris Dodson: "A lot of unfinished business and no closure to a season."

It was a very strange end to the season for Spotswood high school girls basketball. The Traiblazers were set to play in the Class 3 state championship game in Richmond on Friday, but due to the Coronavirus the game was canceled on Thursday.

Spotswood was named a co-champion, giving head coach Chris Dodson and his team back-to-back titles.

"I think they just felt like it was a lot of unfinished business and no closure to a season," Dodson told WHSV in a phone interview. "The coach and the adult in you realizes that the more you looked at it the more you saw it's a high school game and as much as it means to us it's a very small thing in the midst of a national crisis. And the VHSL probably made the correct move."​

Besides Spotswood, eight other Valley basketball teams competed in state tournaments this season.