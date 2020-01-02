Chris Dodson back on sidelines for Spotswood, both girls and boys win

Spotswood High School is hosting the inaugural Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic Thursday January 2 and Friday January 3.

Spotswood girls basketball head coach Chris Dodson coaches his team.

On Thursday, the Spotswood girls defeated Pulaski 58-41. The boys team defeated EC Glass 61-56. Earlier in the day, the Wilson Memorial boys team lost to Miller School 72-47 and the Wilson girls team lost to Miller 49-40.

Girls basketball head coach Chris Dodson is back on the sidelines for Spotswood after a medical emergency sent him to the hospital last month. Thursday night was Dodson's second game back.

"The biggest thing is I'm just blessed with a school family to be around all the time, all the prayers and support I've had from the community has been phenomenal, doctors quick response and the people in my classroom who realized that I was in trouble and something was going on," Dodson told WHSV. "Just really blessed to have a great community around me and the support as far as getting back here I don't think there's any better cure or any better medicine than getting back to what you love."

Schedule for Friday, January 3:

3:00 p.m. - Pulaski girls vs. Wilson Memorial

4:30 p.m. - E.C. Glass boys vs. Wilson Memorial

6:00 p.m. - Spotswood girls vs. Miller School

7:30 p.m. - Spotswood boys vs. Miller School

They will be accepting donations at Spotswood on Friday.