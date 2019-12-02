Christmas named CAA Rookie of the Week

Following a strong week capped by a perfect shooting performance in the Dukes win over East Carolina, James Madison freshman forward Michael Christmas has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Men's Basketball Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday morning.

Christmas averaged 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks on the week, kicking off the stretch by racking up 13 boards and two blocks against Coppin State on Tuesday before erupting for an 18-point performance in the win over East Carolina that saw him go 6-of-6 from the field and hit all five of his three-pointers.

For the season, the Virginia Beach native is now shooting 42.3% from the field and 40.9% from long range while averaging 7.9 points and 7.8 boards--second-most on the team--across 23.5 minutes for the Dukes.

The award marks the first of Christmas' young career and the second Rookie of the Week nod of the year for the Dukes, after freshman forward Julien Wooden grabbed the honor on Nov. 18.

Junior guard Darius Banks was named to the CAA Honor Roll after averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals on the week.

The Dukes will hit the road this coming week for their first game away from home since Nov. 20, traveling south to Radford for a 7 p.m. matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Earlier this week, the Highlanders dropped an 80-63 decision at Monmouth to fall to 2-4 on the season and will have a full week off before facing JMU.