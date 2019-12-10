Clark earns multiple Coach of the Year honors

Bridgewater College football head coach Michael Clark has earned multiple Coach of the Year honors.

Tuesday it was announced that Clark has been named the State Coach of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Richmond. Clark is the recipient of the Willard Bailey Coach of the Year Award, which is associated with Division II and III coaches. Clark has earned Region Coach of the Year honors from the AFCA and D3football.com

Clark was previously named the ODAC Coach of the Year. He led the Eagles to a 10-0 regular season record and the ODAC title in 2019. Bridgewater's season ended with a 30-22 first round playoff loss to Delaware Valley.