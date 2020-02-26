Clark's late three-pointer lifts UVA past Virginia Tech

Kihei Clark's three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation helped the Virginia men's basketball team defeat Virginia Tech, 56-53, Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Clark's three gave the Cavaliers the lead with 2.6 seconds remaining. It came after Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford scored on a driving layup to tie the game, 53-53, with 11.2 seconds to go. After Clark's big shot, VT's Lander Nolley II had a chance to tie the game but his half-court heave at the buzzer was no good.

Mamadi Diakite led UVA with 19 points and six rebounds while Nolley had 13 points and five boards for the Hokies.

Virginia improves to 20-7 overall and 12-5 in ACC play. Virginia Tech falls to 15-13 overall and 6-11 in league play.