Coaching change for Harrisonburg High School football

A head coaching change has occurred for the Harrisonburg High School football team just a few days ahead of a home playoff game for the Blue Streaks.

HHS athletic director Brandon Burley confirmed to WHSV Wednesday morning that assistant coach Josh Carico would be taking over as the interim head coach.

"The team was informed earlier this week of the appointment of Josh Carico as the interim head coach," said Burley, in a statement emailed to WHSV. "The players and coaches are focused on preparing for the playoffs and have continued their normal routine as they prepare for William Fleming."

Earlier Wednesday morning, Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record reported that Chris Thurman was out as HHS head coach after nine seasons leading the program. Carico is listed as Harrisonburg's head coach on the Valley District website and Thurman is no longer listed as a member of the coaching staff.

Burley went on to tell WHSV that HHS does not comment on personnel matters. Thurman has not replied to messages from WHSV seeking comment on the matter.

Thurman took over as head coach of the Blue Streaks prior to the 2011 season. He previously served as the head coach at Virginia High School and was the head coach at Gretna, where he won back-to-back state titles in 2007 and 2008. As a player, Thurman was on offensive lineman at James Madison University in the early 1990s.

Harrisonburg hosts William Fleming for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs.