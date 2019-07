Commonwealth Clay Court Open starts Thursday at Spotswood C.C.

The 2019 Commonwealth Clay Court Open starts Thursday at Spotswood Country Club.

The tennis tournament features four different sections: Men's Open Singles, Men's Open Doubles, Women's Open Singles, and Mixed Open Doubles.

Action starts Thursday evening with the first round of the Men's Open Singles Tournament. Below a tournament schedule:

Tournament Schedule

Thursday, July 18

5 pm - Men's Open Singles first round starts

Friday, July 19

9 am - Men's Open Singles second round starts

5:00pm - Women's Open Singles & Men's Open Doubles play-in matches

6:45pm - Men's Open Singles quarterfinals

8:30pm - Mixed Open Doubles first round

Saturday, July 20

9 am - Men's Open Doubles quarterfinals

11 am - Women's Open Singles quarterfinals

5 pm - Men's Open Doubles & Women's Open Singles semifinals

6:45 pm - Mixed Open Doubles semifinals

8:30 pm - Men's Open Singles semifinals

Sunday, July 21

TBA - All Finals

Tournament Payouts

Men’s Open Singles

Winner $2500

Finalist $1000

Semi-finalists $500

Men’s Open Doubles

Winner $300 per person

Finalist $150 per person

Women’s Open Singles

Winner $2000

Finalist $750

Semi-finalists $250

Mixed Open Doubles

Winner $100 per person

Finalist $50 per person