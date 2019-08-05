Cornhole in the Shenandoah Valley

For some people in the Shenandoah Valley, the pastime of cornhole is a full time competitive sport.

The sport is on the rise in the Valley and wife and husband Tammy and Jr Williams have been a big part of that.

"My husband Jr, he started playing about six years ago and then I picked up the sport about four years ago," Tammy Williams said. "So we started holding regionals here at the Luray Moose."

Tammy and her partner Kaleb Hurt won the co-ed world championship in Las Vegas last month, Jr placed as runner up in the seniors world championships.

"You get to see so many different people all over the United States and you know you look forward to seeing them whenever you get there and the competitiveness of it," Jr Williams told WHSV. "it's just a lot of fun."

Tammy and Jr have enjoyed being part of the sports' growth in the Valley and hope that more people get involved.

If you're interested in getting involved with the Shenandoah Valley cornhole group, you can check out their Facebook page by clicking here.l

