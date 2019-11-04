Curt Cignetti Press Conference: Monday, Nov. 4

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference.

The Dukes are 8-1 overall (5-0 CAA) and coming off a bye week. JMU has won eight straight games and is ranked No. 2 in both major FCS national polls. The next challenge for JMU comes Saturday afternoon when the Dukes host No. 23 New Hampshire.

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Dukes is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.