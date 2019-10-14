Curt Cignetti Press Conference: Monday, Oct. 14

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

The Dukes are currently ranked No. 2 in both FCS national polls. JMU (6-1 overall, 3-0 CAA) won its sixth straight game this past Saturday when the Dukes defeated then No. 5 Villanova, 38-24, at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU is now preparing for another road game with the Dukes visiting William & Mary Saturday afternoon for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.