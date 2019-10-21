Curt Cignetti Press Conference: Monday, Oct. 21

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in both major FCS national polls. JMU (7-1 Overall, 4-0 CAA) has won seven straight games and is coming off a 38-10 road victory over William & Mary. James Madison returns home to host No. 16 Towson for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's game will be televised on MASN & SNY.