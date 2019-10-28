Curt Cignetti Press Conference: Monday, Oct. 28

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

The Dukes are 8-1 overall (5-0 CAA) after a 27-10 victory over then No. 16 Towson this past Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU has won eight straight games and is ranked No. 2 in both major FCS national polls.

JMU has a bye this coming weekend before returning to action at home against New Hampshire on Saturday, November 9.