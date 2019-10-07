Curt Cignetti Press Conference: Monday, October 7

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

The Dukes are currently ranked No. 2 in both FCS national polls. JMU (5-1 overall, 2-0 CAA) won its fifth straight game this past Saturday when the Dukes defeated then No. 24 Stony Brook, 45-38, in overtime on the road.

JMU is now preparing for a top-five matchup against No. 5 Villanova. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.