James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon as the Dukes prepare for a road game at Chattanooga.

The Dukes (2-1 overall) are currently ranked No. 2 in both major national FCS polls after a 63-12 win over Morgan State Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU is now getting ready for the first of three straight road games when the Dukes play at Chattanooga Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.