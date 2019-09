James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti held his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

The Dukes are coming off a season-opening loss at West Virginia this past Saturday. JMU fell to the Mountaineers, 20-13.

Next up for JMU is the home opener when the Dukes welcome Saint Francis to Bridgeforth Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday.