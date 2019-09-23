Curt Cignetti Press Conference: Monday, September 23

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti spoke to the media Monday afternoon as the Dukes prepare for a road game at Elon.

JMU (3-1 Overall) is coming off a 37-14 road win at Chattanooga and enters the matchup ranked No. 2 in both major FCS national polls. The Phoenix are ranked No. 22 in the STATS FCS Top 25 and No. 24 in the AFCA Coaches' Poll.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Elon, North Carolina. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.