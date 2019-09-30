Curt Cignetti Press Conference: Monday, September 30

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

Cignetti and the Dukes are coming off a 45-10 road win over Elon. JMU is now 4-1 Overall (1-0 CAA) and ranked No. 2 in both major FCS national polls.

The Dukes return to action Saturday evening when JMU travels to No. 24 Stony Brook. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.