James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

The Dukes are coming off their first win of the season, a 44-7 victory over Saint Francis Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU (1-1 overall) is now preparing to host Morgan State for a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday, September 14.