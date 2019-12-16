DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti Press Conference: Monday, Dec. 16

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

The Dukes are preparing to host Weber St. in the FCS Semifinals Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. James Madison advanced to the semifinal round after defeating Northern Iowa, 17-0, in the quarterfinals this past Friday. The winner of Saturday's game advances to the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas.

Kickoff between JMU and Weber St. is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday with TV coverage on ESPNU.