James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

JMU is preparing to host Northern Iowa in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The Dukes and Panthers will meet Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the contest will be air on ESPN2.