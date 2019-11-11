DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti Press Conference: Monday, Nov. 11

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference.

JMU is coming is off a 54-16 victory over New Hampshire. The Dukes have won nine straight games and are ranked No. 2 in both major FCS national polls.

James Madison is preparing to host Richmond Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.