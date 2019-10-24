DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing The Dukes - Week 9

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team heading into week nine of the season.

Discussing The Dukes - Week 9

The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the country and coming off a 38-10 win over William & Mary. JMU (7-1 Overall, 4-0 CAA) is preparing to host No. 16 Towson Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium for JMU's homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with TV coverage on MASN2 and SNY.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.