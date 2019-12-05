DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing The Dukes - Playoffs: Round Two

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team as the Dukes prepare to host a playoff game.

Discussing The Dukes - Playoffs: Round Two

JMU welcomes Monmouth to Bridgeforth Stadium Saturday afternoon for a second round playoff contest. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN app.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg